USD 4.37 Bn growth expected in Automotive Projector Headlamps Market -- Driven by rising use of automotive projector headlamps in mid-segment and entry-level vehicles

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Projector Headlamps Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will witness an incremental growth of USD 4.37 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Latest market research report titled Automotive Projector Headlamps Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global automotive projector headlamps market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several vendors that have a global or regional presence. The dominant vendors in the global automotive projector headlamps market are HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lumax Industries Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA. These vendors dominate the market as they have a wide geographical presence and access to multiple distribution channels. In addition, there are several regional vendors that provide automotive projector headlamps to meet the replacement demand.

Although the rising use of automotive projector headlamps in mid-segment and entry-level will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global automotive projector headlamps market is segmented as below:

Type

Halogen



LED



Others

The halogen segment generated the maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the high adoption and cost-effectiveness of halogen headlamps.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 34% of the global market share. The high adoption of entry-level vehicles is fostering the growth of the automotive projector headlamps market in APAC. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive projector headlamps market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Projector Headlamps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive projector headlamps market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive projector headlamps market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Projector Headlamps Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive projector headlamps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive projector headlamps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive projector headlamps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive projector headlamps market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Projector Headlamps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ams OSRAM Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEDERAL MOGUL TURKEY, Guangzhou AES Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yedi Auto Lamp Co. Ltd., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lumax Industries Ltd., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt. Ltd, SL Corp., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Truck Lite Co. LLC, Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Halogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Halogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Halogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Halogen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Halogen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 LED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on LED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on LED - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on LED - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on LED - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ams OSRAM Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH

Exhibit 93: ams OSRAM Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 94: ams OSRAM Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ams OSRAM Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 96: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 99: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 101: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 106: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 107: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.7 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Jiangsu Yedi Auto Lamp Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Jiangsu Yedi Auto Lamp Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Jiangsu Yedi Auto Lamp Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Jiangsu Yedi Auto Lamp Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Lumax Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Lumax Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Lumax Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Lumax Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Valeo SA

Exhibit 129: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 132: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Valeo SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio