USD 4.61 Bn growth in Cleanroom Consumables Market | APAC to occupy 63% market share | Technavio

The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in APAC is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. The pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China and India will witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to various initiatives undertaken by governments in these countries. For instance, the Government of India allocated USD 8.80 billion dollars for the healthcare sector in its 2019-2020 budget. The Government of India also eased its FDI rules for existing pharmaceutical companies and increased it to 74% in brownfield projects and 100% in greenfield projects. Many such factors are increasing investments in the pharmaceutical industry, thereby driving the demand for cleanroom and cleanroom consumables.

Cleanroom Consumables Market: End-user Landscape

By end-users, the market is segmented by semiconductor industry, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, and others.

The semiconductor industry will exhibit maximum demand for cleanroom consumables during the forecast period.

The increasing sales of laptops, smartphones, and tablets is one of the major factors driving the growth of the semiconductor industry segment.

Also, the steady growth in the electronics industry and the demand for enhanced technologies will foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Cleanroom Consumables Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

About 63% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

The growth of the electronics and semiconductor industries in APAC will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market.

Also, the presence of a large number of flat-panel display manufacturers is creating significant growth opportunities for market players in APAC.

China , Japan , and India are the key markets for cleanroom consumables in the region.

, , and are the key markets for cleanroom consumables in the region. The market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

The global cleanroom consumables market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and local vendors and suppliers. During the forecast period, the competition level in the market is expected to increase with the increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and the growing number of mergers and acquisitions. These are some of the dominant players in the market.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Aramark Corp.

Berkshire Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Contec Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

STERIS Plc.

Identify other dominant players and major segments and regions in the market.

Download a Free Sample Report

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Global Cleanroom Technology Equipment Market 2021-2025: The global cleanroom technology equipment market is segmented by product (consumables and equipment) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market 2021-2025: The global cleanroom storage cabinet market is segmented by end-user (medical, semiconductor, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Cleanroom Consumables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.47 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Aramark Corp., Berkshire Corp., Cantel Medical Corp., Contec Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., and STERIS Plc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Aramark Corp.

Berkshire Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Contec Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

STERIS Plc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio