USD 4.88 bn growth opportunity Electric Drives Market -- Technavio identifies APAC as a key growth region

The increasing focus on automating manufacturing processes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternatives might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

The electric drives market is segmented as below:

Product

AC Drives



DC Drives

The AC drives segment will have the largest share of the market. Increasing investments y end-user industries in automation technologies are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, rising investments in food and beverage, the water and wastewater treatment, automotive, and oil and gas industries will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

End User

Process Industry



Discrete Industry

The process industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment includes industries such as oil and gas, food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, power, paper and pulp, cement, and petrochemical and chemicals. The growing need to adopt energy-efficient equipment to meet energy efficiency standards and mandates in these industries is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

37% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization, rising demand for medium voltage and low voltage motors, and increasing investments in power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Also, the improving economy of South Asian countries will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric drives market report covers the following areas:

Electric Drives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric drives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric drives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric drives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric drives market vendors

Electric Drives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 AC drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: AC drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: AC drives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 DC drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: DC drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: DC drives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 55: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 56: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Danfoss AS – Key news



Exhibit 58: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 60: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 63: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 65: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Nidec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Nidec Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 68: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 70: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 73: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 75: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 76: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Schneider Electric SE – Key news



Exhibit 78: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.9 Siemens AG

Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.10 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 85: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Toshiba Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 88: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

Exhibit 90: WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA - Overview



Exhibit 91: WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA - Business segments



Exhibit 92: WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA – Key news



Exhibit 93: WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA - Segment focus

11.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 95: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Yaskawa Electric Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 98: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

