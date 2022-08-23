USD 41.04 billion Growth in Golf Tourism Market Size with 53% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Aug 23, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Golf Tourism Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the golf tourism market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 41.04 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 17.83%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global golf tourism market as a part of the global hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the golf tourism market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: One of the key factors driving the golf tourism market is the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide. Despite the fact that golf courses are concentrated in the top 20 golfing countries, their number is steadily increasing around the world. In 2020, there are over 38,000 golf courses available around the world. In addition, the majority of these facilities are located in private clubs, golf resorts, and golf-centric real estate, making them inaccessible to the general public. The expansion of golf courses in these regions will boost the golf tourism market in these areas, resulting in significant growth in the global golf tourism market over the forecast period.
- Market Challenge: The increasing threat from fantasy golf will be a major challenge for the golf tourism market during the forecast period. Over the last 5-6 years, fantasy golf games have seen a significant increase in popularity. Furthermore, fantasy golf has grown in popularity at a time when the real game's popularity is waning. However, the dramatic rise in the popularity of fantasy golf among young players can only mean that more potential players will be driven away from the real game, putting the golf tourism market in jeopardy during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation Highlights:
The golf tourism market report is segmented by Type (Domestic and International) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Regional Opportunities: 53% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for golf tourism in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America. The presence of well-developed economies, favorable weather conditions, availability of a variety of terrains, and extensive media exposure to the sport will fuel the golf tourism market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The market share growth by the domestic segment during the forecast period. Owing to advantages such as familiarity with the country's sports tourism policies and rules and the lesser financial tax imposed. Various vendors in the golf tourism market are offering domestic golf tourism to famous places in their home countries, which have picturesque natural beauty.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Golf Tours International
- Golf Tours Worldwide
- Golfasian Co. Ltd.
- Golfbreaks Ltd.
- Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd
- Palatinate Group Ltd.
- Perry Travel Inc.
- Premier Golf Tours
- Scottish Golf Holidays Inc.
- The Haversham and Baker Co.
|
Golf Tourism Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.83%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 41.04 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
31.56
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 53%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies,
|
Companies profiled
|
Golf Tours International, Golf Tours Worldwide,
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
