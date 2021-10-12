USD 42.35 bn growth in Fleet Management Market between 2021 to 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Uncover Additional Information about the fleet management market Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AT and T Inc., Azuga Inc., Donlen Corp., MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., NexTraq LLC, Omnitracs LLC, Samsara Inc., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing need for operational efficiency, growing demand for utility vehicles, and growing incorporation of electronic vehicles in the company fleet will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as Issues in GPS connectivity may threaten the growth of the market.

Fleet Management Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Offerings

Subscription

Hardware and others

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Fleet Management Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Fleet Management Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fleet management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fleet management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fleet management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fleet management market vendors

Fleet Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 42.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.20 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Azuga Inc., Donlen Corp., MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., NexTraq LLC, Omnitracs LLC, Samsara Inc., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.



