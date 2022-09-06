USD 42.57 Bn growth in Pet Food Market, Growing Demand For Organic Pet Food to Boost Growth 2026 - Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pet Food Market Segmentation

Product

Dry Food



Snacks And Treats



Wet Food

Type

Dog Food



Cat Food



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Pet Food Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet food market report covers the following areas:

Pet Food Market size

Pet Food Market trends

Pet Food Market industry analysis

Pet Food Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pet Food Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Pet Food Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ABP Food Group Ltd.

Alphia Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

General Mills Inc .

. heristo aktiengesellschaft

Laroy Group

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Nippon Pet Food Co. Ltd

Real Pet Food Co

Schell and Kampeter Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Pet Food Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet food market vendors

Pet Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 42.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABP Food Group Ltd., Alphia Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., General Mills Inc., heristo aktiengesellschaft, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Nippon Pet Food Co. Ltd, Real Pet Food Co, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The JM Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Unicharm Corp., United Petfood Producers NV, and Wellness Pet Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Dry food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Dry food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Dry food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Dry food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Dry food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Snacks and treats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Snacks and treats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Wet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Wet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Wet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Wet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Colgate Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 111: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

11.4 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 115: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 116: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 117: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 118: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

11.5 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 120: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Nestle SA

Exhibit 123: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 126: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Nestle SA - Segment focus

11.7 Schell and Kampeter Inc.

Exhibit 128: Schell and Kampeter Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Schell and Kampeter Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Schell and Kampeter Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 131: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Thai Union Group PCL

Exhibit 136: Thai Union Group PCL - Overview



Exhibit 137: Thai Union Group PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Thai Union Group PCL - Key news



Exhibit 139: Thai Union Group PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Thai Union Group PCL - Segment focus

11.10 The JM Smucker Co.

Exhibit 141: The JM Smucker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: The JM Smucker Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: The JM Smucker Co. - Key news



Exhibit 144: The JM Smucker Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: The JM Smucker Co. - Segment focus

11.11 Unicharm Corp.

Exhibit 146: Unicharm Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Unicharm Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Unicharm Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Unicharm Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Wellness Pet Co.

Exhibit 150: Wellness Pet Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Wellness Pet Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Wellness Pet Co. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

