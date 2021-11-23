USD 43.05 bn Growth in Beef Market | Increasing Demand for Meat to Drive Growth | Technavio

The report on the beef market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The increasing demand for meat is driving the market.

The beef market covers the following areas:

Beef Market Sizing

Beef Market Forecast

Beef Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities. Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. The beef market has been dominated by APAC, which will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the beef market in the region. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for protein-rich food products will drive the beef market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Cargill Inc.

Danish Crown AS

Hormel Foods Corp.

JBS SA

Marfrig Global Foods SA

Minerva Foods SA

NH Foods Ltd.

St. Helens Meat Packers Ltd

Tyson Foods Inc.

Vion Holding NV

Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 43.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Brazil, Spain, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cargill Inc., Danish Crown AS, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Marfrig Global Foods SA, Minerva Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., St. Helens Meat Packers Ltd, Tyson Foods Inc., and Vion Holding NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

