USD 435.48 Mn growth expected in Organic Coconut Market | APAC to emerge as major market | Technavio

The global organic coconut market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and increased R&D activities are the major strategies adopted by vendors in the organic coconut water market. Some of the key players in the glycerol esters market include C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Harmless Harvest Inc., Munkijo, Navitas LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Purity Organic LLC, The Vita Coco Co. Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd.

Although the health benefits of organic coconut water, new product launches, and the expansion of organized retailing will offer immense growth opportunities, the rise in the availability of substitutes will hinder the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Organic Coconut Water Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The online distribution channel accounted for the maximum number of sales in the market in 2021. The presence of a strong infrastructure for the penetration of e-commerce services has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. Also, the availability of cash on delivery and multiple payment options in online distribution channels is supporting the growth of the segment.

In terms of geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. Factors such as increased health consciousness, rising awareness among people about different types of packaged beverages such as coconut water, growing urbanization, and increased spending by the millennial and Generation X and Baby Boomer population are driving the growth of the regional market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Organic Coconut Water Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic coconut water market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic coconut water market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic coconut water market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic coconut water market vendors

Organic Coconut Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 435.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Harmless Harvest Inc., Munkijo, Navitas LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Purity Organic LLC, The Vita Coco Co. Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

C2O Coconut Water

Celebes Coconut Corp.

Edward and Sons Trading Co.

Harmless Harvest Inc.

Munkijo

Navitas LLC

PepsiCo Inc.

Purity Organic LLC

The Vita Coco Co. Inc.

Windmill Organics Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

