USD 435.48 mn growth in Organic Coconut Water Market from 2021 to 2026|37% of Growth to Originate from APAC |17000+ Technavio Reports

The increase in awareness of the health benefits of organic coconut water is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The rise in health awareness among consumers is resulting in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle that includes the consumption of natural foods and beverages such as coconut water. Moreover, organic coconut water is a good source of several healthy nutrients and antioxidants that prevent the formation of free radicals in the body and reduce the risk of a heart attack. Therefore, various health benefits of organic coconut water are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

The rise in the availability of substitutes is a key challenge for the organic coconut water market growth. Substitutes such as energy drinks, almond milk, and fruit extract juices are available easily and in different forms such as powder, which can be consumed with water or in crystal form. Therefore, an increase in the adoption of energy drinks such as Red Bull and Sparkling Water as economical and time-saving alternatives for organic coconut water is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The Organic Coconut Water Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The organic coconut water market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

C2O Coconut Water

Celebes Coconut Corp.

Edward and Sons Trading Co.

Harmless Harvest Inc.

Munkijo

Navitas LLC

PepsiCo Inc.

Purity Organic LLC

The Vita Coco Co. Inc.

Windmill Organics Ltd.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The organic coconut water market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Organic Coconut Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 435.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Harmless Harvest Inc., Munkijo, Navitas LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Purity Organic LLC, The Vita Coco Co. Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

