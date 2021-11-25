USD 444.54 mn growth for Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market by 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Cadila Healthcare Ltd. & Epygenix Therapeutics Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising strategic alliances, increasing new product launches, and the growth in special regulatory designations. However, low awareness is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The dravet syndrome treatment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are AbbVie Inc., BIOCODEX SAS, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Epygenix Therapeutics Inc., H. Lundbeck AS, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Zogenix Inc., etc.

Key Offerings of Few Companies -

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers Stiripentol under the brand name of Diacomit which is used for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the Dravet syndrome treatment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into SGDs, TGDs, and FGDs.The dravet syndrome treatment market share growth by the SGDs segment has been significant

has been significant By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Market structure Fragmented
Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution North America at 39%
Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada
Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., BIOCODEX SAS, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Epygenix Therapeutics Inc., H. Lundbeck AS, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Zogenix Inc.

