USD 45.37 Mn incremental growth expected in Darier Disease Drugs Market -- Driven by an increase in demand for advanced dermatological diagnosis

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Darier Disease Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to be driven by the increasing demand for advanced dermatological diagnosis. The demand for advanced dermatological diseases is increasing despite the low occurrence of the condition. This is evident in both developed and developing countries. The introduction of dermatoscopy to diagnose skin conditions such as darier disease has simplified the diagnostic approach and enabled the ease of drugs for physicians, especially for less experienced physicians. Besides, technological advancements in the field of dermatological diagnosis have enhanced the accuracy and sensitivity of the detection mechanisms. All these factors have increased the scope for early diagnosis of the darier disease, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Darier Disease Drugs Market 2022-2026

Technavio estimates the global darier disease drugs market to grow by USD 45.37 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The report has considered various factors including patient population, the incidence rate of the disease, revenue generated by pharmaceutical companies offering darier disease drugs, and others to estimate the size of the market. Request PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape:

The global darier disease drugs market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several players and a strong pipeline of late-stage molecules. Most of the available patented drugs have expired in the market. However, the late-stage pipeline is expected to witness the launch of a few drugs, which are expected to change the competitive landscape of the market. Topical retinoids have been proven to be more effective with fewer side effects and, hence, can be a game-changer for the market. Considering that the launch of most biologics will also attract new players to the market, the market in focus is expected to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.

Although the increase in demand for advanced dermatological diagnosis and the launch of new darier disease drugs will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors, the lack of awareness among patients will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The darier disease drugs market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Laminar Pharma, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Viatris Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the darier disease drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into segments such as topical retinoids, oral retinoids, and others. The market growth in the topical retinoids segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market. About 40% of the market growth will come from the region during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Darier Disease Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 45.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Laminar Pharma, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Topical retinoids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Topical retinoids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Topical retinoids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Topical retinoids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Topical retinoids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Oral retinoids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Oral retinoids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Oral retinoids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Oral retinoids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oral retinoids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 94: BridgeBio Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: BridgeBio Pharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: BridgeBio Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Galderma SA

Exhibit 97: Galderma SA - Overview



Exhibit 98: Galderma SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Galderma SA - Key news



Exhibit 100: Galderma SA - Key offerings

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 101: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 114: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.10 Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC

Exhibit 118: Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 124: Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio