USD 451.19 billion growth in Travel Market Size with 41% contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Technological advances are likely to influence market growth positively. The travel market relies on technologically advanced solutions that aid travel agents and their clients in accessing the travel data, comparing reservation options and booking the most efficient, economical, and comfortable option. Furthermore, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have helped automate the travel booking process, eliminating the need to reenter employee travel preferences and, in turn, saving time and energy. Moreover, with the growing digitalization in payments, the travel market is gaining the maximum advantage as bookings and payments for travel have become easy for companies.

Market Challenge: The spread of COVID-19 globally since Q1 2020 has been hindering the growth of the global travel market. The COVID-19 outbreak has become a worldwide healthcare emergency and has prompted businesses operating worldwide to stop international and national business travels to stop the spread of the disease. The pandemic has also led to a rise in airport health checkup formalities, with delays and tighter inspections, making the travel for employees tiresome.

Segmentation Insights

This travel market research report extensively covers market segmentation by sector (airline, hotel, travel activities, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Revenue-generating Insights: The travel market share growth by the airline segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the improvement in the global economy, there has been simultaneous growth in the airline travel industries of many countries worldwide. The rise in the inflow of airline travelers has resulted in increased revenue, and the associated taxes, which, in turn, have contributed to economic development. This development is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the introduction of travel packages such as tourism packages.

Regional Contribution: 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for travel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing tourism industry will facilitate the growth of the travel market in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

American Automobile Association Inc.



BCD Travel Services BV



Booking Holdings Inc.



Corporate Travel Management Ltd.



CWT Global BV



Expedia Group Inc.



Fareportal Inc



Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd.



GBT Travel Services UK Limited



Travel Leaders Group LLC

Travel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.86% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 451.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Automobile Association Inc., BCD Travel Services BV, Booking Holdings Inc., Corporate Travel Management Ltd., CWT Global BV, Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., GBT Travel Services UK Limited, and Travel Leaders Group LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Sector

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

