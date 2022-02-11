USD 451.64 Mn growth in Online Hyperlocal Services Market | Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, and Handy Technologies Inc. to emerge as dominant vendors| Technavio

Online Hyperlocal Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Landscape

The online hyperlocal services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Below are some of the dominant players mentioned in the report.

Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers online food ordering services.

Delivery Hero SE: The company offers online food ordering services. The company has access to thousands of restaurants, thus enabling to quickly search and order the best food in the area. Customers can pay online and even save their favorite menus.

Handy Technologies Inc.: The company operates its hyperlocal business services through Handyman, which includes services for air conditioner, TV mounting, interior painting, etc. Also, the company offers plumbing, electrical, and cleaning services.

The increasing demand for premium services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Hyperlocal Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Individual Users



Commercial Users

Service

Online Logistics Services



Online Food Ordering Services



Online Grocery Delivery Services



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By end-user, the market witnessed significant demand for online hyperlocal services from the individual users' segment in 2021. Similarly, by service, the online logistics services segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in these segments will be significant during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, APAC is expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 56% of the global market share. The increasing trend of digital marketing and rising consumer engagement on social media platforms are driving the growth of the online hyperlocal services market in APAC. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for online hyperlocal services in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Online Hyperlocal Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online hyperlocal services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online hyperlocal services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online hyperlocal services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online hyperlocal services market vendors

Online Hyperlocal Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 451.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airtasker Pty Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Handy Technologies Inc., Laurel & Wolf, MakeMyTrip Ltd., Maplebear Inc., Nextag.co.uk, Uber Technologies Inc., Urban Co., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Online logistics services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online food ordering services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online grocery delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Delivery Hero SE

Handy Technologies Inc.

Laurel & Wolf

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Maplebear Inc.

Nextag.co.uk

Uber Technologies Inc.

Urban Co.

Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

