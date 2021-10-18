USD 46.55 bn Growth in Intermodal Freight Transportation Market| Reduced Freight Transportation Costs with Intermodal Service to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Convoy Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lynden Inc., Trimble Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. The reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal service, ease in the management of the supply chain with intermodal service, and the increasing free trade agreements will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high infrastructure costs might hamper the market growth.

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Minerals And Ores



Food And Farm Products



Equipment And Instruments



Chemicals



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intermodal freight transportation market report covers the following areas:

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist intermodal freight transportation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intermodal freight transportation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intermodal freight transportation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intermodal freight transportation market vendors

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 46.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Convoy Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lynden Inc., Trimble Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

