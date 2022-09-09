USD 461.88 million growth in Silicone Gel Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model

CRI SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KCC Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., North Coast Medical Inc., Novagard Solutions Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., Solvay SA, Specialty Silicone Products Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Buy Sample Report.

Silicone Gel Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 47% of the markets originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the Electrical And Electronics category led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

End-user

Electrical And Electronics



Medical And Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics And Personal Care



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Silicone Gel Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The silicone gel market report covers the following areas:

Silicone Gel Market Size

Silicone Gel Market Trends

Silicone Gel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption in the electrical and electronics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the Silicone Gel Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Silicone Gel Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist silicone gel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the silicone gel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the silicone gel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the silicone gel market, vendors

Silicone Gel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 461.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CRI SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KCC Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., North Coast Medical Inc., Novagard Solutions Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., Solvay SA, Specialty Silicone Products Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Medical and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Medical and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Medical and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Medical and pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medical and pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Cosmetics and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cosmetics and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 97: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Elkem ASA

Exhibit 101: Elkem ASA - Overview



Exhibit 102: Elkem ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Elkem ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Elkem ASA - Segment focus

10.5 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 105: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 106: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 108: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.6 Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 113: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 116: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.8 Nissan Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 118: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Solvay SA

Exhibit 126: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 129: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Solvay SA - Segment focus

10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 131: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 134: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Wacker Chemie AG

Exhibit 136: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

