USD 5.00 billion Potential Growth in Industrial Cleaning Services Market|17,000+ Technavio Reports

Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global industrial cleaning services market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market. The global environmental and facilities services market comprises service companies providing environmental and facilities maintenance services, including waste management, facilities management, and pollution control services.

Market Competitive Landscape

The industrial cleaning services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key players covered in this report include ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., AVEX Building Solutions, Clean Co Systems, Cleaning Services Group Inc., Coverall North America Inc., Ecoserv Group, EnviroVac, GDI Integrated Facility Services, Imperial Cleaning, Jan Pro Franchising Inc., Jani King International Inc., K2 Industrial Services Inc., Leadec Holding BV and Co. KG, MacLellan Integrated Services Inc., OCS Group Ltd., OpenWorks, Pritchard Industries Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc., among others.

Strategic Initiatives and Products launches

ABM Industries Inc. - The company offers industrial cleaning services such as green cleaning, recycling, and energy reduction.

The company offers industrial cleaning services such as cleaning and disinfection of high touch surfaces, individual workspace disinfection, and electrostatic disinfection.

The company offers industrial cleaning services such as removing the maximum amount of dirt, germs, and bacteria to help reduce the risk of illness to create an exceptionally clean workplace.

Rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability to Boost the Market Positively

Organizations are focusing on building a healthy workplace for their employees. Various techniques are being developed to anticipate and control hazardous factors in workplaces. Businesses can reduce downtime significantly by minimizing the hazards in industrial facilities. Thus, the awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability is increasing.

Unregulated services likely to hinder the market growth

The use of incorrect cleaning techniques can lead to extensive damage to a company's assets. For example, in an electronics goods manufacturing industry, damage to the manufacturing equipment during cleaning can change the features of a series of products. This, in turn, will hamper the industrial cleaning services market growth during the forecast period.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

There has been a positive impact on the market growth during and post the COVID-19 era. The growing awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability is driving the industrial cleaning services market growth. However, factors such as unregulated services may cause damage.

Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented by application (equipment cleaning, shop floor cleaning, public area cleaning, and window cleaning) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By application, the equipment cleaning segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is because the equipment requires regular cleaning to avoid pollution and reduce its impact on human health.

By geography, APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the end-user segments, including hospitality, retail, and education, will drive the industrial cleaning services market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Report Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive industrial cleaning services market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the industrial cleaning services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial cleaning services market in North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America and top 20 countries across these regions

, APAC, , MEA, and and top 20 countries across these regions A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on over 20 industry-focused market vendors classified as dominant and strong players

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Pre as well as post COVID-19 market estimates

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

Industrial Cleaning Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., AVEX Building Solutions, Clean Co Systems, Cleaning Services Group Inc., Coverall North America Inc., Ecoserv Group, EnviroVac, GDI Integrated Facility Services, Imperial Cleaning, Jan Pro Franchising Inc., Jani King International Inc., K2 Industrial Services Inc., Leadec Holding BV and Co. KG, MacLellan Integrated Services Inc., OCS Group Ltd., OpenWorks, Pritchard Industries Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Equipment cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Equipment cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Equipment cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Equipment cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Equipment cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Shop floor cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Shop floor cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Shop floor cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Shop floor cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Shop floor cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Public area cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Public area cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Public area cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Public area cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Public area cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Window cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Window cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Window cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Window cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Window cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABM Industries Inc.

Exhibit 97: ABM Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: ABM Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: ABM Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: ABM Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: ABM Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Anago Cleaning Systems Inc.

Exhibit 102: Anago Cleaning Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Anago Cleaning Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Anago Cleaning Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Coverall North America Inc.

Exhibit 105: Coverall North America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Coverall North America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Coverall North America Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Ecoserv Group

Exhibit 108: Ecoserv Group - Overview



Exhibit 109: Ecoserv Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Ecoserv Group - Key offerings

10.7 GDI Integrated Facility Services

Exhibit 111: GDI Integrated Facility Services - Overview



Exhibit 112: GDI Integrated Facility Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: GDI Integrated Facility Services - Key offerings

10.8 Jan Pro Franchising Inc.

Exhibit 114: Jan Pro Franchising Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Jan Pro Franchising Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Jan Pro Franchising Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Jani King International Inc.

Exhibit 117: Jani King International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Jani King International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Jani King International Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 OCS Group Ltd.

Exhibit 120: OCS Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: OCS Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: OCS Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: OCS Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 The ServiceMaster Co. LLC

Exhibit 124: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 126: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: The ServiceMaster Co. LLC - Segment focus

10.12 Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

Exhibit 128: Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

