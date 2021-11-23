USD 5.01 bn Growth in RTE Breakfast Cereal Market | Increasing Demand for Ready-to-eat Breakfast Cereals to Drive Growth | Technavio

The RTE breakfast cereal market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market size. The increasing demand for ready-to-eat breakfast cereals is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The RTE breakfast cereal market covers the following areas:

RTE Breakfast Cereal Market Sizing

RTE Breakfast Cereal Market Forecast

RTE Breakfast Cereal Market Analysis

Geographic Landscape

The RTE breakfast cereal market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. Technavio provides a thorough analysis of the geographical composition of the market, as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on our research, North America will dominate the market, accounting for 36% of the market's growth, during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the RTE breakfast cereal market in the region. North America has been registering a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer various growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing awareness concerning the importance of healthy breakfast will drive the RTE breakfast cereal market growth in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

Avees Products India

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg Co.

Nestle SA

Orkla ASA

PepsiCo Inc.

Post Holdings Inc.

RTE Breakfast Cereal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Avees Products India, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, PepsiCo Inc., and Post Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

