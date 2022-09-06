USD 5.28 Bn growth in Wound Closure Devices Market 2026, Rising Demand For Cosmetic And Plastic Surgeries to Boost Growth - Technavio

The rising demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries, increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, and increasing volume of surgical procedures will offer immense growth opportunities. However intense competition leading to pricing pressure, high technical requirements for utilization of wound closure devices, and emerging minimally invasive surgeries will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request a free sample report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wound Closure Devices Market Segmentation

Product

Sutures



Hemostats



Surgical Staples



Wound Sealants



Wound Strips

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses.

Wound Closure Devices Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wound closure devices market report covers the following areas:

Wound Closure Devices Market size

Wound Closure Devices Market trends

Wound Closure Devices Market industry analysis

This study identifies the advancements in wound care technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the wound closure devices market growth during the next few years.

Wound Closure Devices Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Wound Closure Devices Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wound Closure Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

3M Co.

Co. Abbott Laboratories

Arthrex Inc.

B. Braun SE

Baxter International Inc.

Connexicon Medical Ltd.

ConvaTec Group Plc

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

IVT Medical Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Smith and Nephew plc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Wound Closure Devices Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist wound closure devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wound closure devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wound closure devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wound closure devices market vendors

Wound Closure Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Connexicon Medical Ltd., ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., IVT Medical Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Theragenics Corp., Welfare Medical Ltd., and Cryolife Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Sutures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Sutures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Sutures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Sutures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sutures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Surgical staples - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Surgical staples - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Surgical staples - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Surgical staples - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Surgical staples - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Wound sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Wound sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Wound sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Wound sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wound sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Wound strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Wound strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Wound strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Wound strips - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Wound strips - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 98: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 100: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 102: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 103: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 104: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 105: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 107: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Exhibit 112: DeRoyal Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: DeRoyal Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: DeRoyal Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Essity Aktiebolag

Exhibit 115: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview



Exhibit 116: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Essity Aktiebolag - Key news



Exhibit 118: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 120: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 121: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 123: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 125: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 128: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 130: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 131: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 133: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.11 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 135: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 140: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

