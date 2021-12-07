USD 5.43 Billion Growth in Solar PV Mounting Systems Market | Supportive Government Policies to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Dec 07, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar PV Mounting Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the solar PV mounting systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.43 billion according to the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to grow at an accelerating momentum with a CAGR of 10.51% during the forecast period.
To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The supportive government policies and rising number of solar PV projects are some of the key market drivers. Various governments across the world support the adoption of solar PV systems by providing incentives, subsidies, and tax benefits to producers and consumers. In addition, Many end-users such as industries and automotive are embracing alternative forms of energy and are slowly discarding power generation using fossil fuels. The growing penetration of solar PV, with the supportive government policies, will add to the deployment of solar PV mounting systems. In addition, other factors including the rising number of solar PV projects and declining cost of solar PV panels will further fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.
However, factors such as the increasing number of alternative energy sources will challenge market growth. The availability of substitutes for solar PV systems for energy generation may hinder the deployment of solar PV mounting systems. Many countries across the globe are preferring fossil fuels rather than renewable energy. This is because of the abundant availability of fossil fuels to generate electricity. Thus, the preference for non-renewable energy sources is high in the market, in turn, hindering the market growth. In addition, other factors such as maintenance cost for solar PV systems and growing adoption of concentered solar power (CSP) will further limit the market growth
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!
The solar PV mounting systems market report is segmented by Technology (fixed and tracking) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The fixed technology segment held the solar PV mounting systems market share in 2020 and will continue to lead the market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will be the leading region with 63% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Vietnam, and Japan are the key markets for solar PV mounting systems in APAC. The financial incentive programs, such as FiTs in China, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam will facilitate the solar PV mounting systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities
Some Companies Mentioned
- Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd.
- IronRidge Inc.
- K2 Systems LLC
- Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
- Mounting System GmbH
- Nuevosol Energy Pvt. Ltd.
- Pennar Industries Ltd.
- RBI Solar Inc
- Schletter Solar GmbH
- Unirac Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Renewable Energy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Solar PV Backsheet Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.51%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 5.43 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.94
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 63%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Vietnam, Japan, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd., IronRidge Inc., K2 Systems LLC, Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Mounting System GmbH, Nuevosol Energy Pvt. Ltd., Pennar Industries Ltd., RBI Solar Inc, Schletter Solar GmbH, and Unirac Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Technology
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article