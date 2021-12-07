USD 5.43 Billion Growth in Solar PV Mounting Systems Market | Supportive Government Policies to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

The supportive government policies and rising number of solar PV projects are some of the key market drivers. Various governments across the world support the adoption of solar PV systems by providing incentives, subsidies, and tax benefits to producers and consumers. In addition, Many end-users such as industries and automotive are embracing alternative forms of energy and are slowly discarding power generation using fossil fuels. The growing penetration of solar PV, with the supportive government policies, will add to the deployment of solar PV mounting systems. In addition, other factors including the rising number of solar PV projects and declining cost of solar PV panels will further fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

However, factors such as the increasing number of alternative energy sources will challenge market growth. The availability of substitutes for solar PV systems for energy generation may hinder the deployment of solar PV mounting systems. Many countries across the globe are preferring fossil fuels rather than renewable energy. This is because of the abundant availability of fossil fuels to generate electricity. Thus, the preference for non-renewable energy sources is high in the market, in turn, hindering the market growth. In addition, other factors such as maintenance cost for solar PV systems and growing adoption of concentered solar power (CSP) will further limit the market growth

The solar PV mounting systems market report is segmented by Technology (fixed and tracking) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The fixed technology segment held the solar PV mounting systems market share in 2020 and will continue to lead the market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will be the leading region with 63% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Vietnam, and Japan are the key markets for solar PV mounting systems in APAC. The financial incentive programs, such as FiTs in China, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam will facilitate the solar PV mounting systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Clenergy ( Xiamen ) Technology Co. Ltd.

) Technology Co. Ltd.

IronRidge Inc.



K2 Systems LLC



Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd.



Mounting System GmbH



Nuevosol Energy Pvt. Ltd.



Pennar Industries Ltd.



RBI Solar Inc



Schletter Solar GmbH



Unirac Inc.

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.94 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries China, US, Vietnam, Japan, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd., IronRidge Inc., K2 Systems LLC, Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Mounting System GmbH, Nuevosol Energy Pvt. Ltd., Pennar Industries Ltd., RBI Solar Inc, Schletter Solar GmbH, and Unirac Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

