USD 5.56 Bn Growth in MDI Market from 2020 to 2025|Technavio

The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the growing demand for MDI from emerging economies as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market covers the following areas:

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Sizing

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Forecast

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals

LANXESS AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tosoh Corp.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market. This market has been segmented by geography into five segments, which are APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. According to our research, APAC is expected to account for 49% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growth rate of APAC is expected to be fast during this period. Hence, the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. In addition, the key countries of the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market in the region are expected to be India, China, and Japan.

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.60 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries India, Germany, China, US, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corp., Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, LANXESS AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Tosoh Corp., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

