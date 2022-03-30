USD 5.63 billion growth expected in Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market | North America to account for 39% global market share | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the development in DOCSIS telecommunication standards. In addition, cost reduction with the use of digital HFC and the expansion of telecommunication networks will have a positive impact on the growth of the global hybrid fiber coaxial market during the forecast period.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Segment Highlights

Based on the type, the market is analyzed across segments such as DOCSIS 3.0 and below and DOCSIS 3.1.

The market observed maximum growth in the DOCSIS 3.0 and below segment in 2021.

DOCSIS 3.0 provides high speed advantages and enables operators to offer truly differentiated services such as IPTV and switched digital video along with IP content to the subscriber home. This has increased the adoption of DOCSIS 3.1 among cable operators, which is driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

39% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The increasing number of gigabit internet connections and the growth in new infrastructure and construction are driving the growth of the regional market.

The development of new data centers will also be a significant factor in driving the hybrid fiber coaxial market in North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major markets for hybrid fiber coaxial in North America .

are the major markets for hybrid fiber coaxial in . The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Countries such as China , Germany , and the UK will also emerge as major markets over the forecast period.

Learn more about the market behavior across various segments and regions.

Notes:

The hybrid fiber coaxial market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The hybrid fiber coaxial market is segmented by type (DOCSIS 3.0 and below and DOCSIS 3.1) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

, , APAC, , and the and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., ADTRAN Inc., ASSIA Inc., CableLabs, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Cox Enterprises Inc., Cyient Ltd., HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Nokia Corp., PCT International Inc., Shanghai Tarluz Telecom Tech. Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Teleste Corp., and Telstra Corp. Ltd.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., ADTRAN Inc., ASSIA Inc., CableLabs, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Cox Enterprises Inc., Cyient Ltd., HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Nokia Corp., PCT International Inc., Shanghai Tarluz Telecom Tech. Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Teleste Corp., and Telstra Corp. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 DOCSIS 3.0 and below - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on DOCSIS 3.0 and below - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on DOCSIS 3.0 and below - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on DOCSIS 3.0 and below - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on DOCSIS 3.0 and below - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 DOCSIS 3.1 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on DOCSIS 3.1 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on DOCSIS 3.1 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on DOCSIS 3.1 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on DOCSIS 3.1 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ASSIA Inc.

Exhibit 89: ASSIA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ASSIA Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: ASSIA Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Ciena Corp.

Exhibit 92: Ciena Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Ciena Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Ciena Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Ciena Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Comcast Corp.

Exhibit 101: Comcast Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Comcast Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 105: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 110: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 PCT International Inc.

Exhibit 114: PCT International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: PCT International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: PCT International Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 117: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Skyworks Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Teleste Corp.

Exhibit 121: Teleste Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Teleste Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Teleste Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Teleste Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Telstra Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Telstra Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Telstra Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Telstra Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Telstra Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

