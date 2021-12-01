USD 5.68 bn growth in Electronic Design Automation Market from 2020 to 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Agnisys Inc. & Aldec Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Growing significance of electronic design automation to drive growth

The growing demand for electronic devices has significantly augmented the growth of the global semiconductor market. In the process of designing ICs that are integrated into sophisticated devices, the semiconductor manufacturers are continuously focusing on reducing the design gaps to reduce the failures and costs associated with faulty products

Electronic Design Automation Market: Challenge

High dependency on semiconductors and electronics markets

The growing complexity of designs of semiconductor devices increases the risks associated with designing gaps and delayed development cycles. Electronic device manufacturing is prone to high demand fluctuation, and hence the supply-demand gap increases. The adoption rate of electronic design automation across various end-user sectors is also subject to such fluctuations in the value chain, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market in focus.

Electronic Design Automation Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electronic design automation market by Product (semiconductor IP, CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCB, and others), Deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for electronic design automation in the region. The increasing electronic device manufacturing will facilitate the electronic design automation market growth in APAC.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Electronic Design Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 9.03% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.68 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Sigasi NV, Synopsys Inc, and Xilinx Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

