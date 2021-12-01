USD 5.68 bn growth in Electronic Design Automation Market from 2020 to 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Agnisys Inc. & Aldec Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 01, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic design automation market report offers information on several market vendors, including Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Sigasi NV, Synopsys Inc, and Xilinx Inc. among others. The electronic design automation market is set to grow by USD 5.68 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 9.03%. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, challenges and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Electronic Design Automation Market: Driver
Growing significance of electronic design automation to drive growth
The growing demand for electronic devices has significantly augmented the growth of the global semiconductor market. In the process of designing ICs that are integrated into sophisticated devices, the semiconductor manufacturers are continuously focusing on reducing the design gaps to reduce the failures and costs associated with faulty products
Electronic Design Automation Market: Challenge
High dependency on semiconductors and electronics markets
The growing complexity of designs of semiconductor devices increases the risks associated with designing gaps and delayed development cycles. Electronic device manufacturing is prone to high demand fluctuation, and hence the supply-demand gap increases. The adoption rate of electronic design automation across various end-user sectors is also subject to such fluctuations in the value chain, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market in focus.
Electronic Design Automation Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the electronic design automation market by Product (semiconductor IP, CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCB, and others), Deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for electronic design automation in the region. The increasing electronic device manufacturing will facilitate the electronic design automation market growth in APAC.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Electronic Design Automation Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of over 9.03%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 5.68 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
10.86
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Sigasi NV, Synopsys Inc, and Xilinx Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
