USD 50.21 Bn growth expected in Rail Logistics Market - 2022-2026 | Increased demand for rail logistics due to the rise in trade to boost market growth | Technavio

The global increase in trade will offer immense growth opportunities during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The rail logistics market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Rail Logistics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Rail Logistics Market is segmented as below:

Type

Intermodal



Tank Wagons



Freight Cars

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Download the latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Rail Logistics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BLR Logistiks I Ltd.

Brookfield Business Partners LP

Canadian National Railway Co.

CTL Logistics Sp. z o.o

Deutsche Bahn AG

FedEx Corp.

Gebruder Weiss

GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc.

INTERPORT GLOBAL LOGISTICS Pvt. Ltd.

Japan Freight Railway Co.

JSC RUSSIAN RAILWAYS LOGISTICS

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Rail Cargo Group

RSI Logistics

SBB Cargo International AG

Tschudi Group

Union Pacific Corp.

United Parcel Service Inc.

VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Rail Logistics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

The integration of IoT in rail logistics is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of door-to-door delivery services with fixed delivery timings may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the rail logistics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports Include:



Secure Logistics Market- Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the secure logistics market size is predicted to surge by USD 25.22 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.56%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US- The predicted growth of the courier and local delivery services market share in the US from 2021 to 2026 is USD 26.66 million at a progressing CAGR of 4.25%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Rail Logistics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rail logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rail logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rail logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rail logistics market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Rail Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 50.21 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.7 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BLR Logistiks I Ltd., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Canadian National Railway Co., CTL Logistics Sp. z o.o, Deutsche Bahn AG, FedEx Corp., Gebruder Weiss, GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc., INTERPORT GLOBAL LOGISTICS Pvt. Ltd., Japan Freight Railway Co., JSC RUSSIAN RAILWAYS LOGISTICS, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rail Cargo Group, RSI Logistics, SBB Cargo International AG, Tschudi Group, Union Pacific Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., and VTG Aktiengesellschaft Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Intermodals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Intermodals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Tank wagons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tank wagons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Brookfield Business Partners LP

Exhibit 97: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Overview



Exhibit 98: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Segment focus

10.4 CTL Logistics Sp. z o.o

Exhibit 101: CTL Logistics Sp. z o.o - Overview



Exhibit 102: CTL Logistics Sp. z o.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: CTL Logistics Sp. z o.o - Key offerings

10.5 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 104: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 105: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

10.6 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 108: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 JSC RUSSIAN RAILWAYS LOGISTICS

Exhibit 112: JSC RUSSIAN RAILWAYS LOGISTICS - Overview



Exhibit 113: JSC RUSSIAN RAILWAYS LOGISTICS - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: JSC RUSSIAN RAILWAYS LOGISTICS - Key offerings

10.8 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 115: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.9 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 119: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Rail Cargo Group

Exhibit 123: Rail Cargo Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: Rail Cargo Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Rail Cargo Group - Key offerings

10.11 Union Pacific Corp.

Exhibit 126: Union Pacific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Union Pacific Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Union Pacific Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 129: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio