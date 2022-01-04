USD 50.25 Billion Growth in Self-Propelled Modular Transporter Market in North America | Trends, Drivers and Vendor Forecasts for 2022-2026

Technavio offers an analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Free Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period.

The demand for construction machinery is growing due to the increasing investment in infrastructure projects across North America. The major contributors to the construction industry in North America are the US and Canada. North America is one of the largest customers for manufacturing, mining, and a variety of services. The industry is expected to be led by public investment across non-residential buildings and structures, followed by the transport and public safety sectors. The Government of Canada is committed to building and maintaining infrastructure across the country. As part of its investment in the Canada Plan, the government has allocated more than $180 billion (CAD) to critical infrastructure over the next decade. The plan includes long-awaited funding projects related to public transport, affordable housing, and the development of rural communities. Such factors will propel the demand for self-propelled modular transporters in North America during the forecast period.

Self-propelled Modular Transporter in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-User

Construction



Oil Industries



Shipyard and Offshore Industry



Other Industries

Geographic

US



Canada



Mexico

67% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Canada and Mexico.

The growth of construction activities will facilitate the self-propelled modular transporter market growth in the US over the forecast period.

Self-Propelled Modular Transporter Market in North America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Self-propelled Modular Transporter Market in North America provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Engineered Rigging, Fagioli Spa, Faymonville Distribution AG, GOLDHOFER, Mammoet, MORELLO GIOVANNI Srl, PSC Nuclear, Sarens NV, and Transporter Industry International GmbH are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Self-Propelled Modular Transporter Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 50.25 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.29 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 67% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Engineered Rigging, Fagioli Spa, Faymonville Distribution AG, GOLDHOFER, Mammoet, MORELLO GIOVANNI Srl, PSC Nuclear, Sarens NV, and Transporter Industry International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

