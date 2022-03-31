USD 50.49 billion growth in Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia | Home care and design segment to create maximum opportunities | Technavio

The online on-demand home services market in Malaysia is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous local and international vendors. The vendors in the market are aiming to expand their customer base to increase their revenues. They are also forming strategic alliances with other players to increase their market shares as well as profitability. Search engine optimization and social media advertising are some of the other key strategies adopted by vendors in the market.

Technavio identifies ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd, Kaodim, LocalService Malaysia, M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd, and Maideasy Sdn Bhd as dominant players in the market. Factors such as the advantages of online on-demand home services, increasing internet penetration, and the increasing influence of digital media will offer immense growth opportunities to market players. However, the high competition among vendors and the lack of a standard pricing model will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia is segmented as below:

Service

Home Care and Design



Repair and Maintenance



HWB



Others

Platform

Mobile Applications



Online Website

By service, the home care and design segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. The changes in consumer lifestyles and the rise in disposable incomes are driving the demand for online on-demand home care and design services in Malaysia. Besides, the increasing time spent at home led by the adoption of the work-from-home policy has further increased the demand for on-demand home services in the country, which is contributing to the growth of the segment.

By platform, the mobile application segment will have the largest share of the market. The increased use of mobile applications, high adoption of smartphones, and the rising penetration of the internet is fostering the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online on-demand home services market in Malaysia report covers the following areas:

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia is designed to provide entry support, customer profiles, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand home services market growth in Malaysia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the online on-demand home services market size in Malaysia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services market vendors in Malaysia

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 55.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 50.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 42.93 Regional analysis Malaysia Performing market contribution Malaysia at 100% Key consumer countries Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd, Kaodim, LocalService Malaysia, M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd, and Maideasy Sdn Bhd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HWB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Mobile applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online website - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd

Breezy Clean Homes

Business Pixel Sdn Bhd

Clinfess Enterprise

EasyFix

Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd

Kaodim

LocalService Malaysia

M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd

Maideasy Sdn Bhd

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

