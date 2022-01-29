USD 50 Billion Potential Growth in Grinding Wheel Market|17,000+ Technavio Reports

Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global grinding wheels market as a part of the global industrial machinery market within the industrials sector. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio calculates the global industrial machinery market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of machinery and components used in the industrial environment. The growth of this market will be driven by factors including growing industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries and ease of operability of industrial machines.

Market Competitive Landscape

The grinding wheel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Technavio has classified the industry-focused market players into dominant and strong players based on their annual revenues and market shares in this report. Some of the key players covered in this report include 3M Co., ATLANTIC GmbH, Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DEERFOS Co. Ltd., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels MFG. Co. Ltd. , and Tyrolit - Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG among others.

Strategic Initiatives and Products launches

3M Co. - In April 2019 , the company announced that it had added 3M Extended Wear Medical Transfer Adhesive 4075 to its lineup of advanced adhesives for medical devices. In March 2019 , the company announced that it would be realigning its operations from five to four business segments. The new structure will comprise four business segments, namely Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer.

- In , the company announced that it had added Extended Wear Medical Transfer Adhesive 4075 to its lineup of advanced adhesives for medical devices. In , the company announced that it would be realigning its operations from five to four business segments. The new structure will comprise four business segments, namely Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA: n October 2019 , the company announced the completion of the sale of its Optimera construction materials distribution business in Denmark . In May 2019 , the company acquired Pritex Ltd., a key player in acoustic and thermal insulation solutions.

n , the company announced the completion of the sale of its Optimera construction materials distribution business in . In , the company acquired Pritex Ltd., a key player in acoustic and thermal insulation solutions. Robert Bosch GmbH: In July 2019 , Robert Bosch GmbH acquired Gesellschaft für Regelungstechnik und Energieeinsparung mbH headquartered in Verl, Germany .

Value Chain Insights

Vendors in the market can leverage and formulate effective strategies from the Grinding Wheel Market Value Chain Analysis covered extensively in this report. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains and stakeholders involved in the process is essential for vendors in optimizing profit margin and evaluating business strategies. The report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by vendors to ensure a sustainable market presence.

The value chain of the industrial machinery market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Aftermarket and service

Industry innovations

Increased Upstream Activities to Boost the Market Positively

Various applications including the manufacturing, maintenance and repair of upstream, midstream, and downstream components in the oil and gas industries deploy grinding wheels. Upstream operations have started to gain momentum with the recovery of crude oil prices. The major change in rig count has been witnessed in North America, owing to increased exploration activities in offshore regions and shale gas and shale oil fields coming online in Brazil. Hence, increased upstream activities are expected to increase the demand for grinding wheels in the oil and gas industry during the forecast period.

Operational Challenges likely to Hinder the Grinding Wheel Growth

Grinding via abrasion removes the metal from a surface to give a smooth finish and results in the generation of heat, resulting in the development of grinding cracks. The accumulation of such grinding cracks leads to the replacement of grinding wheels, and hence, increases the space part and operational costs. High temperatures often lead to discoloration of the surface due to oxide production and severe chemical damage to the workpiece. These operational challenges might eventually limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

COVID-19 is expected to hamper the growth of the grinding wheels market. All manufacturing industries across APAC have been severely affected by the stringent lockdown regulations. Production units have been closed, or the production process has been halted to stop the virus from spreading, which will have a negative impact on the growth of the grinding wheels market in the region during the forecast period.

Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

The straight wheels segment held the largest grinding wheel market share in 2020. The segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market as straight wheels are widely used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and shipbuilding. Straight wheels are used in these industries to manufacture various components that undergo the grinding process. The growth of these end-user industries during the forecast period will, thus, drive the demand for straight wheels globally.

APAC will emerge as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the grinding wheels. 53% of the market's growth will be contributed from this region during the forecast period. Many domestic and international companies in the manufacturing sector are investing heavily in APAC, owing to the growing industrial and economic development in the region. In APAC, defense spending is another factor that will boost the demand for grinding wheels. Major countries, such as China, South Korea, India, and Japan, are increasing their defense spending to incorporate advanced technology to modernize their military equipment and platforms.

Key Report Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will drive grinding wheel growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of griding wheel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grinding wheel market in APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America and top 20 countries across these regions

, , MEA, and and top 20 countries across these regions A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on over 20 industry-focused market vendors classified as dominant and strong players

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Pre as well as post COVID-19 market estimates

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Grinding Wheel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Saint-Gobain, NORITAKE, Ekamant, 3M, DEERFOS, Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), KOVAX, AWUKO ABRASIVES, Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid, TYROLIT, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels, DSA Products, Andre Abrasive Articles, DK Holdings, Thai GCI Resitop, ATLANTIC, Wendt (India) and Hitachi Koki Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

