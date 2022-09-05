USD 51.75 billion Growth in Premium Cosmetics Market Size With 37% of the Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Sep 05, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Premium Cosmetics Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.6%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global premium cosmetics market as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the premium cosmetics market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the premium cosmetics market is the increased demand for premium skincare products. In addition, multichannel marketing is a premium cosmetics market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. However, the lack of consumer reach and premium brand penetration in major parts of developing regions, including MEA and APAC will be a major challenge for the premium cosmetics market during the forecast period.
For more insights on the scope, market dynamics, and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report
Premium Cosmetics Market Segmentation
- Product
- Skincare Products: The premium cosmetics market share growth in the skincare products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The skincare market is growing as both young and old women seek products to help them achieve better-looking skin. Though women form the largest customer segment in the global premium skincare products market, men are increasingly becoming conscious of their personal grooming and wellness. Therefore, to widen the customer base, vendors are in the process of launching innovative skincare products that are custom-made for men.
- Fragrances
- Color Cosmetics
- Hair Care Products
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline Distribution Channel: The offline distribution channel for the sales of premium cosmetics includes specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, drugstores, and medical clinics and institutes. The increasing trend of hair coloring and face and hair spas for both men and women helps the market grow. With a rise in disposable income, people can now afford premium products that are offered in salons and spas.
- Online Distribution Channel
- Geography
- APAC: 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for premium cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising access to online shopping through the Internet and smart gadgets will facilitate the premium cosmetics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Get Segment-wise Revenue Contribution Insights and Regional Opportunities in this PDF Report Sample
The premium cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as engaging in continuous R&D to provide products that are used by people around the world to compete in the market. This statistical study of the premium cosmetics market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The premium cosmetics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Amway Corp.
- Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Coty Inc.
- Dambiro de
- Groupe Clarins
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Johnson and Johnson
- Kose Corp.
- Loccitane International SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- NUDE Beauty Brands
- Oriflame Holding AG
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Avon Co.
- Unilever PLC
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Kao Corp.
- LOreal SA
- The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
Want to know more about the key vendors and their product offerings, Download Sample Now!
The report also covers the following areas:
- Premium Cosmetics Market size
- Premium Cosmetics Market trends
- Premium Cosmetics Market industry analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist premium cosmetics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the premium cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the premium cosmetics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of premium cosmetics market vendors
Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Color Cosmetics Market in the US by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Luxury Cosmetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Natural Cosmetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Premium Cosmetics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 51.75 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.8
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dambiro de, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kose Corp., Loccitane International SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, NUDE Beauty Brands, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Co., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Hair care products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Hair care products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- Exhibit 115: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus
- 11.4 CHANEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Coty Inc.
- Exhibit 124: Coty Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Coty Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Coty Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Coty Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Dambiro de
- Exhibit 128: Dambiro de - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Dambiro de - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Dambiro de - Key offerings
- 11.7 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 131: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 132: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 134: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 11.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Exhibit 136: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview
- Exhibit 137: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news
- Exhibit 139: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus
- 11.9 Oriflame Holding AG
- Exhibit 141: Oriflame Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Oriflame Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Oriflame Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Oriflame Holding AG - Segment focus
- 11.10 Revlon Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Revlon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Revlon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Revlon Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Revlon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Revlon Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.12 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 154: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 162: Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 164: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article