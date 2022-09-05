USD 51.75 billion Growth in Premium Cosmetics Market Size With 37% of the Contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Premium Cosmetics Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.6%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global premium cosmetics market as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the premium cosmetics market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the premium cosmetics market is the increased demand for premium skincare products. In addition, multichannel marketing is a premium cosmetics market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. However, the lack of consumer reach and premium brand penetration in major parts of developing regions, including MEA and APAC will be a major challenge for the premium cosmetics market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Cosmetics Market

Premium Cosmetics Market Segmentation

Product

Skincare Products: The premium cosmetics market share growth in the skincare products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The skincare market is growing as both young and old women seek products to help them achieve better-looking skin. Though women form the largest customer segment in the global premium skincare products market, men are increasingly becoming conscious of their personal grooming and wellness. Therefore, to widen the customer base, vendors are in the process of launching innovative skincare products that are custom-made for men.

Fragrances



Color Cosmetics



Hair Care Products



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel: The offline distribution channel for the sales of premium cosmetics includes specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, drugstores, and medical clinics and institutes. The increasing trend of hair coloring and face and hair spas for both men and women helps the market grow. With a rise in disposable income, people can now afford premium products that are offered in salons and spas.

Online Distribution Channel

Geography

APAC: 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for premium cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising access to online shopping through the Internet and smart gadgets will facilitate the premium cosmetics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Premium Cosmetics Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The premium cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as engaging in continuous R&D to provide products that are used by people around the world to compete in the market. This statistical study of the premium cosmetics market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The premium cosmetics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

CHANEL Ltd.

Coty Inc.

Dambiro de

Groupe Clarins

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Johnson and Johnson

Kose Corp.

Loccitane International SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

NUDE Beauty Brands

Oriflame Holding AG

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Avon Co.

Unilever PLC

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Premium Cosmetics Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist premium cosmetics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the premium cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the premium cosmetics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of premium cosmetics market vendors

Premium Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 51.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.8 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dambiro de, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kose Corp., Loccitane International SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, NUDE Beauty Brands, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Co., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Hair care products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Hair care products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 115: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 116: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Key news



Exhibit 118: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

11.4 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 120: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 124: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Dambiro de

Exhibit 128: Dambiro de - Overview



Exhibit 129: Dambiro de - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Dambiro de - Key offerings

11.7 LOreal SA

Exhibit 131: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 133: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 134: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: LOreal SA - Segment focus

11.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 136: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 137: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 138: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 139: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

11.9 Oriflame Holding AG

Exhibit 141: Oriflame Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Oriflame Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Oriflame Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Oriflame Holding AG - Segment focus

11.10 Revlon Inc.

Exhibit 145: Revlon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Revlon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Revlon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Revlon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Revlon Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 154: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

