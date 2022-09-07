USD 52.62 billion Growth in Cloud Managed Services Market Size with 36% of the Contribution from North America - Rising Adoption Of Cloud Computing Services to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cloud Managed Services Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cloud-managed services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 52.62 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report analysts predict the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.37%. Technavio categorizes the global cloud-managed services market as a part of the global data processing and outsourced services market within the global IT services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the cloud-managed services market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.