USD 54.39 Mn growth opportunity in Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market | 5.38% YOY growth expected in 2022 | Technavio

Segmentation highlights:

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Inactivated vaccines - size and forecast 2021-2026

Recombinant vaccines - size and forecast 2021-2026

Live attenuated vaccines - size and forecast 2021-2026

The inactivated vaccines segment will generate maximum revenue in the market through the forecast period. The increasing number of choices and the availability of wide treatment options are increasing the popularity of inactivated vaccines. Also, the need for booster injections for inactivated vaccines is expected to help the segment grow in terms of both volume and value during the forecast period.

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

72% of the overall market growth is expected to come from Asia. Over three billion people in the region are at the risk of the indication. As there is no cure for the disease, many global vendors such as Sanofi, Valneva, and Bharat Biotech, and organizations such as UNICEF, WHO, and Gavi are focusing on preventing the virus by introducing new vaccines. In addition, the Japanese encephalitis vaccine has been added to the national immunization plan of various Asian countries, including India and China, which are currently at the highest risk of coming into contact with the Japanese encephalitis virus.

Vendor Landscape:

The global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market is concentrated and is a highly regulated market with a limited number of vendors operating in the market. The rivalry between vendors is low due to the limited scope of commercialization available for the indication. The market is not expected to witness any major shift in the market structure during the forecast period. The following are identified as some of the major players in the global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market.

Adimmune Corp.

Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Biological E. Ltd.

KM Biologics Co. Ltd.

Medigen Inc.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Sanofi

Shandong Hengye Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Valneva SE

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market: Growth Drivers

The market is mainly driven by the inclusion of the approved vaccines in the national immunization plans in the endemic countries. Governments in the countries that face the maximum risk of Japanese encephalitis are introducing national immunization plans to vaccinate the population against the virus. For instance, in March 2020, the Ministery for Health and Aged Care in Australia announced its plans to support vaccination for Japanese encephalitis and COVID-19 with USD 2.1 billion in investments. Similarly, in September 2021, a vaccination campaign was conducted in Assam, India, where people in the age group of 15-65 years were vaccinated with the Japanese encephalitis vaccine. Such immunization plans are expected to drive the growth of the global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market during the forecast period.

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 58.27 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.38 Regional analysis Asia, Rest of World (ROW), Europe, and North America Performing market contribution Asia at 72% Key consumer countries Australia, China, India, Japan, and Republic of Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adimmune Corp., Bharat Biotech Ltd., Biological E. Ltd., KM Biologics Co. Ltd., Medigen Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Sanofi, Shandong Hengye Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceutical market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Approved vaccines for Japanese encephalitis



Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Type

5.3 Inactivated vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Inactivated vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Inactivated vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Recombinant vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Recombinant vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: Recombinant vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Live attenuated vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Live attenuated vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 23: Live attenuated vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 41: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adimmune Corp.

Exhibit 44: Adimmune Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Adimmune Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 46:Adimmune Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 47: Adimmune Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 50:Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Biological E. Ltd.

10.6 KM Biologics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: KM Biologics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: KM Biologics Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: KM Biologics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Medigen Inc.

Exhibit 59: Medigen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Medigen Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Medigen Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Panacea Biotec Ltd

Exhibit 62: Panacea Biotec Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 63: Panacea Biotec Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 64:Panacea Biotec Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Panacea Biotec Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Panacea Biotec Ltd - Segment focus

10.9 Sanofi

Exhibit 67: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 68: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 69:Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 70: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.10 Shandong Hengye Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Shandong Hengye Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Shandong Hengye Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Shandong Hengye Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 VA Bio+Tech Park

Exhibit 75: VA Bio+Tech Park - Overview



Exhibit 76: VA Bio+Tech Park - Product and service



Exhibit 77: VA Bio+Tech Park - Key offerings

10.12 Valneva SE

Exhibit 78: Valneva SE - Overview



Exhibit 79: Valneva SE - Business segments



Exhibit 80:Valneva SE - Key news



Exhibit 81: Valneva SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Valneva SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

