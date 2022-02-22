USD 540.60 Mn growth expected in Rice Cakes Market | APAC to account for largest market share | Technavio

Rice Cakes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 120 pages report with TOC segments the rice cakes market by type (brown rice cakes, white rice cakes, and other rice cakes) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

By type, the market is witnessing high demand for brown rice cakes. The brown rice cakes segment is driven by the increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of brown rice. In addition, the increasing number of new product launches and continuous product innovations are fostering the growth of the segment.

By region, APAC accounted for the largest share of the market, occupying 53% of the global market share. The growing trend of snacking between regular meals, changes in lifestyles, and the widespread availability of rice cakes are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as growing disposable income, rapidly expanding population, and the rising number of modern retail stores will further accelerate the growth of the rice cakes market in APAC during the forecast period.

Rice Cakes Market: Growth Drivers

The rice cakes market is driven by the increasing demand for healthier snack varieties. Processed foods generally contain high-calorie content, trans fat, sugar, sodium, and other harmful chemicals that deteriorate health. Hence, consumers are increasingly shifting their preferences toward the consumption of healthier snack variants. To capitalize on this growing trend, vendors are focusing on making their products less harmful by reforming their manufacturing processes and ingredients. Rice cakes are generally low in sugar, fat-free, and naturally gluten-free. Also, cakes made using brown rice are rich in fiber, carbohydrates, and phytochemicals. Such benefits are increasing the consumption of rice cakes, which is driving the growth of the market.

Rice Cakes Market: Key vendor offerings

Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers rice cakes such as Organic Wholegrain Brown Rice Cakes and others.

Element Snacks Inc.: The company offers rice cakes such as topped rice cakes and others.

Lundberg Family Farms: The company offers rice cakes such as organic rice cakes, brown rice cakes, and others.

Nishimoto Co. Ltd.: The company offers rice cakes named Maru Mochi (Frozen Rice Cake).

Ottogi Co. Ltd.: The company offers rice cakes such as chilled rice cakes and others.

Rice Cakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 540.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks Inc., Lundberg Family Farms, Nishimoto Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, and Vital Health Foods Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Brown rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

White rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd.

Element Snacks Inc.

Lundberg Family Farms

Nishimoto Co. Ltd.

Ottogi Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

RACIO sro

Ricegrowers Ltd.

SanoRice Holding BV

Vital Health Foods

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

