USD 554.01 Mn growth expected in Global Automotive Bicycle Rack Market |Increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies to be a Major Trend | Technavio

Jul 06, 2022, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Automotive Bicycle Rack Market size and it is expected to grow by USD 554.01 million at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report extensively covers automotive bicycle rack market segmentation by product (hitch-mounted rack, roof-mounted rack, and trunk-mounted rack) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Ask for a Sample Report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the hitch-mounted rack segment.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kuat Innovations, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Thule Group AB, Tyger Auto Inc., VDL Groep BV, and Yakima Products Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increasing demand for adventure tourism is notably driving the automotive bicycle rack market growth, although factors such as may impede market growth.
For more insights on the market share of various regions – Get a sample now!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kuat Innovations, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Thule Group AB, Tyger Auto Inc., VDL Groep BV, and Yakima Products Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The increasing demand for adventure tourism will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the decreasing fuel efficiency of vehicles is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive bicycle rack market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.
The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
To know about all major vendors with their key offerings – Click here for a sample now!
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Segmentation
- Product
- Hitch-mounted Rack
- Roof-mounted Rack
- Trunk-mounted Rack
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Request a sample report.
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive bicycle rack market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Size
- Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Trends
- Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Bicycle Rack Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio categorizes the global automotive bicycle rack market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global consumer discretionary market.
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the global automotive components and accessories market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an analyst now!
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Car GPS Navigation System Market- The car GPS navigation system market share is expected to increase to USD 12.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.09%. Download Exclusive Sample Report
Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Americas- The commercial vehicle telematics market share in the Americas is expected to increase to USD 7.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.6%. Download Exclusive Sample Report
|
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 554.01 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.29
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, China, Canada, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kuat Innovations, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Thule Group AB, Tyger Auto Inc., VDL Groep BV, and Yakima Products Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Hitch-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Roof-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Roof-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Roof-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Trunk-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Allen Sports USA
- 10.4 Atera GmbH
- 10.5 Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- 10.6 Kuat Innovations
- 10.7 Mont Blanc Group AB
- 10.8 Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.
- 10.9 Thule Group AB
- 10.10 Tyger Auto Inc.
- 10.11 VDL Groep BV
- 10.12 Yakima Products Inc.
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article