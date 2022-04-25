USD 557.92 million growth in Automotive Chromium Market |37% of the growth will originate from APAC| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 25, 2022, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive chromium market potential growth difference will be USD 557.92 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period. The automotive chromium market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The increasing demand for decorative chrome plating is notably driving the automotive chromium market growth, although factors such as the hazardous effects of chrome plating may impede the market growth.
Technavio analyzes the market by application (Decorative plating and Functional plating) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The decorative plating application segment will account for the largest automotive chromium market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. Decorative chromium plating adheres well to nickel and copper. It enhances the appearance and offers corrosion resistance. It imparts a metallic finish and enhances the appearance of surfaces. Decorative chromium plating is applied to bumpers, grilles, and others.
37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the automotive chromium market in APAC. The rising number of buyers for luxury vehicles will facilitate the automotive chromium market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive chromium market covers the following areas:
Automotive Chromium Market Sizing
Automotive Chromium Market Forecast
Automotive Chromium Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
The automotive chromium market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, and after sales services to compete in the market. Companies like American Electroplating Co. offers automotive chromium product known as chrome plating for engine parts and bumpers.
- American Electroplating Co.
- Arlington Plating Co.
- Ashford Chroming Ltd.
- Atotech Ltd.
- Borough
- Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd.
- Element Solutions
- Elsyca NV
- Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd.
- Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Metzka GmbH
- Novex cz
- Plamingo Ltd.
- Royal Plating
- SARREL
- SYNERGIES CASTINGS Ltd.
- TFC Group LLC
- US Chrome Corp.
- Valley Chrome Plating Inc.
|
Automotive Chromium Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 557.92 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.34
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Electroplating Co., Arlington Plating Co., Ashford Chroming Ltd., Atotech Ltd., Borough, Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd., Element Solutions, Elsyca NV, Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Metzka GmbH, Novex cz, Plamingo Ltd., Royal Plating, SARREL, SYNERGIES CASTINGS Ltd., TFC Group LLC, US Chrome Corp., and Valley Chrome Plating Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Decorative plating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Decorative plating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Decorative plating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Decorative plating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Decorative plating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Functional plating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Functional plating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Functional plating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Functional plating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Functional plating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 American Electroplating Co.
- Exhibit 89: American Electroplating Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: American Electroplating Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: American Electroplating Co. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Arlington Plating Co.
- Exhibit 92: Arlington Plating Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Arlington Plating Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Arlington Plating Co. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Ashford Chroming Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: Ashford Chroming Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Ashford Chroming Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Ashford Chroming Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Atotech Ltd.
- Exhibit 98: Atotech Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Atotech Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Atotech Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Atotech Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Atotech Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Element Solutions
- Exhibit 106: Element Solutions - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Element Solutions - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Element Solutions - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Element Solutions - Segment focus
- 10.9 Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Plamingo Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Plamingo Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Plamingo Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Plamingo Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SARREL
- Exhibit 116: SARREL - Overview
- Exhibit 117: SARREL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: SARREL - Key offerings
- 10.12 Valley Chrome Plating Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Valley Chrome Plating Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Valley Chrome Plating Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Valley Chrome Plating Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 127: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations
Share this article