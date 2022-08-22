USD 570 million Growth in Steel Wire Market Size with 51% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio

The steel wire market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. One of the key factors driving the global steel wire market growth is the growth of the automotive sector in countries, such as India and China, the US, Germany, and the UK. Companies such as Volkswagen, BMW, Tata Motors, Honda Motor, Fiat, and Daimler are making heavy capital investments to set up their manufacturing plants in India and China. The governments are promoting the sales of EVs owing to increasing environmental concerns related to the use of fossil fuel vehicles. The automotive industry is the major end-user of large volumes of steel wires for manufacturing operations. Hence, the growth of the automotive industry, majorly driven by the growth of EVs, will drive the concerned market growth during the forecast period.

However, one of the key challenges to the global steel wire market growth is the presence of substitutes such as plastic wire, titanium alloy wire, and polyester and fiber wire. Fiber wire is made from ultra-High molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber that provides strong, durable, and efficient rope for the marine, arborist, nautical, off-roading, and other manufacturing industries. Fiber wire offers high-performance strength and low weight, which ensures that it is safer to use than steel wire. The presence of many substitutes will hamper the growth of the global steel wire market during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Construction, Automotive, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The steel wire market share growth in the construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. Workers use these wires to lift heavy things such as cement blocks, machinery, or even people in the lift. Growth in urbanization and a significant increase in infrastructure investments will be driving the market for steel wires in the construction sector in the coming years.

Regional Opportunities: 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for steel wires in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of end-user industries such as automotive and construction in countries such as China, Japan, and India will fuel the steel wire market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Steel Wire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 570 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Byelorussian Steel Works, CITIC Ltd., Dwk Drahtwerk Koln GmbH, Fagersta Stainless AB, Fapricela industria de Trefilaria S.A., Huaxiao Metal Corp. Ltd., Insteel Industries Inc., Intersig, Kamaridis GlobalWire Group, KEI Industries Ltd., METALLURGICA ALTA BRIANZA SPA, Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., NV Bekaert SA, Shaanxi Tonghui Steel Co. Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., The Heico Companies LLC, Viraj Profiles Ltd., and voestalpine AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

