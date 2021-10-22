USD 58.05 bn Growth in Lithium-ion Battery Market Size from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The lithium-ion battery market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The augmented demand from the consumer electronics market due to enhanced consumer spending is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period.

The lithium-ion battery market covers the following areas:

Lithium-ion Battery Market Sizing

Lithium-ion Battery Market Forecast

Lithium-ion Battery Market Analysis



Some Companies Mentioned

A123 Systems LLC

Amperex Technology Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

Envision Energy USA Ltd.

Ltd. Hitachi Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market: The lithium-ion battery recycling market has been segmented by source (non-mobility and mobility) and geography (APAC and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

The lithium-ion battery recycling market has been segmented by source (non-mobility and mobility) and geography (APAC and ROW). Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market: The lithium iron phosphate battery market has been segmented by application (automotive and non-automotive) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Lithium-ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 58.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.73 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio