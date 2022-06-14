USD 58.48 Mn growth in Golf Cart Battery Market | Featuring Brookfield Business Partners L.P., C and D Technologies Inc., and Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. among others | Technavio

Factors such as the increase in the popularity of professional golf tournaments and the growing number of golf courses across the world will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the surging interest in off-course golfing will restrict the market growth.

The high demand for golf carts powered by li-ion batteries is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the drawbacks of using lead-acid batteries might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our sample report .

Company Profiles

The golf cart battery market report provides complete insights on key vendors including:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

C and D Technologies Inc.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corp.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Get more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the golf cart battery market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into lead-acid batteries and Li-ion batteries.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

The market growth in the lead-acid batteries segment was significant during the forecasted period. The wider temperature range and slow self-discharge rate of lead-acid batteries is driving the growth of the segment. In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 59% of the global market share. The increasing number of golf courses and the rising number of golf enthusiasts are driving the growth of the golf cart battery market in North America.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Solar PV Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026- The solar PV market share in APAC is expected to increase to USD 150.13 million by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Battery Monitoring Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026- The predicted growth for the battery monitoring systems market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 9.48 billion at a progressing CAGR of 21.87%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Golf Cart Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 58.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Brookfield Business Partners L.P., C and D Technologies Inc., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Renewable electricity

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08:Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Lead-acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Li-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Exhibit 43: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Segment focus



Exhibit 47: C and D Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: C and D Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: C and D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio