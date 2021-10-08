USD 59.40 bn growth in Geospatial Analytics Market from 2021 to 2025| Technavio

The geospatial analytics market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by rising applications of geospatial analytics in disaster management.

The geospatial analytics market covers the following areas:

Geospatial Analytics Market Sizing

Geospatial Analytics Market Forecast

Geospatial Analytics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Fugro NV

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

SAP SE

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

eDiscovery Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The eDiscovery software market has the potential to grow by USD 2.70 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

The eDiscovery software market has the potential to grow by from 2021 to 2025. Carbon Management Software Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The carbon management software market value is projected to grow by USD 8.60 bn at a CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample

Geospatial Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 59.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio