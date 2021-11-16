USD 6.17 Bn growth in Leather Boots Market | Europe to Occupy 36% Market Share | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as product premiumization due to product line extension and increase in online retail sales of footwear will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices will restrict the market growth.

The influence of celebrity endorsements on customers' purchase decisions and the growing demand for designer collections is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the availability of counterfeit products might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The leather boots market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Bata Brands SA, Burberry Group Plc, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Hermes International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Skechers USA Inc., Tapestry Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The leather boots market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into ankle boots and booties, dress boots, and knee-high boots.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA.

The market growth in the boots and booties segment was significant in 2020. The segment is driven by the increased adoption and wide applicability of ankle boots and booties on different types of apparel. By geography, Europe will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 36% of the global market share. Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for the leather boots market in Europe. Market growth in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, South America, and MEA regions.

Related Reports:

Foot Insoles Market in US - Foot insoles market in US is segmented by material (polypropylene insoles, leather insoles, and other insoles) and application (medical insoles and sports insoles).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Leather Goods Market - Global leather goods market is segmented by product (footwear, LBWP, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Leather Boots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bata Brands SA, Burberry Group Plc, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Hermes International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Skechers USA Inc., Tapestry Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

