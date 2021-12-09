USD 6.83 billion growth in Airborne ISR Market | Technavio

Airborne ISR Market Drivers and Challenges

The increased demand for UAVs in military applications is notably driving the airborne ISR market growth. The technological advancements in UAVs are making them more adaptive for military applications. The UAVs are small in size, cost-effective, and provide reliable solutions ideal for military applications when compared with manned ISR aircraft. In addition, a broad range of components including airframe, navigation system, autopilot, engine, sensor package, and communication system are deployed with UAVs. This has increased their use in military applications for electronic attacks, communication transfer, suppression of enemy air defense, combat search and rescue, destruction of enemy air defense, ISR operations, and combat search and rescue operations. This will further drive the Airborne ISR market.

However, the stringent regulatory barriers in adopting new technologies and equipment will be a major challenge for the airborne ISR market during the forecast period. There are many vendors simultaneously working with the government agencies and the department of defense in various countries. Therefore, it has become obligatory for airborne ISR manufacturers to adhere to stringent regulations at the federal, state, and local levels. The manufacturers are facing a delay in the procurement of airborne ISR aircraft from the government. Such delays in procurement and stringent regulatory obligation will pose a great challenge for airborne ISR manufacturers.

Airborne ISR Market Segment Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Platform (Unmanned airborne ISR and Manned airborne ISR) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The unmanned airborne ISR market segment held the highest platform share in 2020 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. The global UAVs ISR market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. As the capability of the UAVs is evolving, the ISR component suppliers are focusing on the development of a component, which would increase the flight range and UAV endurance. The system is designed for airborne ISR applications and is ideal for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used for border control, battlefield reconnaissance, and a variety of other military and civil missions.

In terms of Geography, North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of airborne ISR market in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The US is the key market for airborne ISR in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The robust demand for next-generation aircraft will facilitate the airborne ISR market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The airborne ISR market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competitive environment in this market is anticipated to intensify with an increase in product extensions and technological innovations. The market is highly competitive, with many prominent players competing for the market share. The growth of vendors depends on factors such as defense spending, government support, and industry development. Companies are engaging in product launches and M&As to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, In March 2021, Airbus SE partnered with Ecopia AI to produce next-generation digital maps on a global scale, including land use/land cover, roads, and building footprint data. In October 2021, General Atomics partnered with the Boeing team to develop the 300 kW-class HELWS prototype for the US Army.



Companies Covered

Airbus SE

BAE Systems Plc

General Atomics

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

The Boeing Co.

Airborne ISR Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.84 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russian Federation, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, General Atomics, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

