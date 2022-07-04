USD 6.94 Bn Growth Automated Teller Machine Market | 48% of the market growth will originate from APAC | Technavio

Jul 04, 2022, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Teller Machine Market by Deployment (Offsite ATM, Onsite ATM, and Others) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the automated teller machine market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 6.94 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the automated teller machine market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market. This research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Trend: The increased rate of EMV adoption in ATMs is one of the key trends anticipated to fuel the market growth positively. With the increased rate of EMV adoption in ATMs, customers feel more secure while carrying out transactions. Consumers prioritize convenience and security while handling financial transactions, and to achieve this, financial institutions are increasingly focusing on providing access to EMV-compliant ATM services not only to protect their customers' financial information but also to reduce the threat of fraudulent activities.
- Market Challenge: High costs associated with ATMs is one of the key challenges hindering the automated teller machine market growth. ATMs are an expense for a bank, in terms of the cost of the machine, monthly rentals for the space that they occupy at a branch office or off-site (outside the bank premises), the cost of commercial electricity, and the cost of hiring a security guard to prevent untoward incidents.
Market Segment Insights
The automated teller machine market report is segmented by Deployment (Offsite ATM, Onsite ATM, and Others) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for automated teller machines in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing number of ATM installations will facilitate the automated teller machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Revenue-generating Segment: The automated teller machine market share growth by the offsite ATM will be significant during the forecast period. Although the total number of ATMs is declining across the world due to the rising popularity of non-cash payments, there has been significant growth in the number of offsite ATMs.
Competitive Scenario
- The automated teller machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasingly innovating and enhancing technologies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The automated teller machine market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- Euronet Worldwide Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GRGBanking
- Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hyosung Corp.
- NCR Corp.
- Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.
- The Digicon Group
|
Automated Teller Machine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.06%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 6.94 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.86
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, India, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Euronet Worldwide Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.,
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on specialized consumer services
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for specialized consumer services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the ATM industry
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 Offsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Offsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Offsite ATM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Onsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Onsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Onsite ATM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Euronet Worldwide Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Euronet Worldwide Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Euronet Worldwide Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Euronet Worldwide Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 52: Euronet Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Euronet Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Fujitsu Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 57: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 GRGBanking
- Exhibit 59: GRGBanking - Overview
- Exhibit 60: GRGBanking - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: GRGBanking - Key offerings
- 10.7 Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 62: Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 65: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Hitachi Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 68: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Hyosung Corp.
- Exhibit 70: Hyosung Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Hyosung Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Hyosung Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 NCR Corp.
- Exhibit 73: NCR Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: NCR Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: NCR Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: NCR Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: NCR Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 81: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Digicon Group
- Exhibit 83: The Digicon Group - Overview
- Exhibit 84: The Digicon Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: The Digicon Group – Key news
- Exhibit 86: The Digicon Group - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
