USD 617.6 Mn growth in Digital Pathology Market size | High growth expected in North America | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global digital pathology market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a few established vendors. They are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials.

The growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, issues regarding privacy and safety of a digital database might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3DHISTECH Ltd., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., and Sectra AB are among some of the major market participants.

Digital Pathology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global digital pathology market is segmented as below:

Product

Digital Slide Scanner



Software

The digital slide scanner software segment will have the largest share of the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

About 39% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced pathology practices by healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the presence of a large number of key vendors and the growing US FDA approval of whole slide imaging systems used in digital pathology workflows will foster the growth of the digital pathology market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital pathology market report covers the following areas:

Digital Pathology Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital pathology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital pathology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital pathology market vendors

Digital Pathology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 617.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3DHISTECH Ltd., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., and Sectra AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Digital slide scanner - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3DHISTECH Ltd.

Exhibit 41: 3DHISTECH Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 42: 3DHISTECH Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 43: 3DHISTECH Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Co-Diagnostics Inc.

10.5 Corista

Exhibit 47: Corista - Overview



Exhibit 48: Corista - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Corista - Key offerings

10.6 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 50: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Danaher Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 53: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 55: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: General Electric Co.-Key news



Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Exhibit 64: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Overview



Exhibit 65: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Hamamatsu Photonics KK-Key news



Exhibit 67: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 69: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV-Key news



Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 74: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Olympus Corp.-Key news



Exhibit 77: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Sectra AB

Exhibit 79: Sectra AB - Overview



Exhibit 80: Sectra AB - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Sectra AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Sectra AB - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio