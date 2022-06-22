USD 62.1 Million Growth in Digital Photo Frame Market | Rising Popularity of Interior Design to Emerge as Key Trend | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Digital Photo Frame Market by End User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the digital photo frame market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 62.1 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 1.81% during the projected period.