USD 62 mn growth in Cryogenic Vials Market from 2021 to 2025 | Increasing Adoption of Cryopreservation Procedures to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avantor Inc., BIOLOGIX GROUP Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, E. Merck KG, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures, growing use of cryogenic vials in drug research and development, and the favorable government support and increase in funding will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as cross-contamination issues related to poor manufacturing may threaten the growth of the market.

Cryogenic vials market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Internally Threaded Cryogenic Vials



Externally Threaded Cryogenic Vials

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Cryogenic Vials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cryogenic vials market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cryogenic Vials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cryogenic vials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cryogenic vials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cryogenic vials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cryogenic vials market vendors

Cryogenic Vials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 62.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avantor Inc., BIOLOGIX GROUP Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, E. Merck KG, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

