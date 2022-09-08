USD 621.24 Mn growth expected in Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market -- Driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

There is low competition in terms of product features, price, clinical outcomes, and services offered in the global robotic medical imaging systems market. The high R&D investments made by vendors have led to rapid technological developments, which, in turn, have resulted in the development of advanced robotic medical imaging systems. Government bodies across various countries fund these R&D activities. The commercialization of robotic exoskeleton products depends on approval from different regulatory bodies.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with robotic imaging systems might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global robotic medical imaging systems market is segmented as below:

Product

X-ray



Ultrasound



MRI



CT-scan

The X-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by technological advancements and the inclusion of computer-aided design (CAD) and 3D image sequences.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 46% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the surge in healthcare expenditures and improvement in investment in healthcare robotics.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The robotic medical imaging systems market report covers the following areas:

Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic medical imaging systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic medical imaging systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic medical imaging systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic medical imaging systems market vendors

Related Reports:

Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 621.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdEchoTech, Auris Health Inc., Brainlab AG, Digisens AG, General Electric Co., Globus Medical Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., KUKA AG, Medirob AB, Medtronic Plc, MGI Tech Co. Ltd., Neocis Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Perfint Healthcare Corp., Renishaw Plc, Siemens AG, Stereotaxis Inc, Synaptive Medical Inc., Titan Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 X-ray - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on X-ray - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on X-ray - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on X-ray - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on X-ray - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 MRI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on MRI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on MRI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on MRI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on MRI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 CT-scan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on CT-scan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on CT-scan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on CT-scan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on CT-scan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AdEchoTech

Exhibit 97: AdEchoTech - Overview



Exhibit 98: AdEchoTech - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: AdEchoTech - Key offerings

10.4 Auris Health Inc.

Exhibit 100: Auris Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Auris Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Auris Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Brainlab AG

Exhibit 103: Brainlab AG - Overview



Exhibit 104: Brainlab AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Brainlab AG - Key offerings

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 109: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 MGI Tech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: MGI Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: MGI Tech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: MGI Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Renishaw Plc

Exhibit 119: Renishaw Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Renishaw Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Renishaw Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Renishaw Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Synaptive Medical Inc.

Exhibit 128: Synaptive Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Synaptive Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Synaptive Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Titan Medical Inc.

Exhibit 131: Titan Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Titan Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Titan Medical Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio