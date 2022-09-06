USD 635.73 Mn growth from Global Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry is expected to grow by USD 635.73 million, at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. The increased investments in the chemical and petrochemicals industry, the growing advantage of SIS over traditional safety systems, and the growing need to follow industrial safety standards and government protocol are one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry - 2022-2026

However, factors such as compatibility issues associated with SIS, the threat of cyberattacks, and the availability of low-cost alternatives will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market Segmentation

The emergency shutdowns system segment's safety instrumented systems (SIS) market share growth in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry will be significant. The expansion is ascribed to an increase in hazardous explosions and accidents in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, as well as to stricter government regulations requiring the implementation of ESD for workplace safety across all industrial sectors and rising energy needs globally.

Application

Emergency Shutdown Systems



Fire And Gas Monitoring And Control System



High Integrity Pressure Protection System



Burner Management System



Turbomachinery Control System

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market Geographic Landscape

APAC will account for 41% of market growth. China and Japan primarily dominate the safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in the APAC chemicals and petrochemicals sector. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the APAC chemicals and petrochemicals sector will experience a significant rise in the demand for energy and chemicals due to growing urbanization and industrialization. Buy Sample Report.

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

aeSolutions

Applied Control Engineering Inc.

Audubon Field Solutions LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

GIL Automations Ltd.

Giza Systems SAE 66.13

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Matrix Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings—download Free Sample Report.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market Scope in the Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 635.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., aeSolutions, Applied Control Engineering Inc., Audubon Field Soluons LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., GIL Automations Ltd., Giza Systems SAE 66.13, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Matrix Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Puffer-Sweiven LP, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Total Safety U.S Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Emergency shutdown systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Emergency shutdown systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Emergency shutdown systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Emergency shutdown systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Emergency shutdown systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fire and gas monitoring and control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fire and gas monitoring and control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fire and gas monitoring and control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fire and gas monitoring and control system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fire and gas monitoring and control system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 High integrity pressure protection system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on High integrity pressure protection system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on High integrity pressure protection system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on High integrity pressure protection system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on High integrity pressure protection system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Burner management system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Burner management system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Burner management system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Burner management system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Burner management system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Turbomachinery control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Turbomachinery control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Turbomachinery control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Turbomachinery control system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Turbomachinery control system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart of the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 106: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 111: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 114: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 GIL Automations Ltd.

Exhibit 116: GIL Automations Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: GIL Automations Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: GIL Automations Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 119: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 129: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 134: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 139: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 140: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 142: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 144: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 145: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 147: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

