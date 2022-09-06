USD 635.73 Mn growth from Global Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market 2026 - Technavio

Sep 06, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry is expected to grow by USD 635.73 million, at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. The increased investments in the chemical and petrochemicals industry, the growing advantage of SIS over traditional safety systems, and the growing need to follow industrial safety standards and government protocol are one of the major factors propelling the market growth.
However, factors such as compatibility issues associated with SIS, the threat of cyberattacks, and the availability of low-cost alternatives will hamper the market growth.
Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market Segmentation
The emergency shutdowns system segment's safety instrumented systems (SIS) market share growth in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry will be significant. The expansion is ascribed to an increase in hazardous explosions and accidents in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, as well as to stricter government regulations requiring the implementation of ESD for workplace safety across all industrial sectors and rising energy needs globally.
- Application
- Emergency Shutdown Systems
- Fire And Gas Monitoring And Control System
- High Integrity Pressure Protection System
- Burner Management System
- Turbomachinery Control System
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market Geographic Landscape
APAC will account for 41% of market growth. China and Japan primarily dominate the safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in the APAC chemicals and petrochemicals sector. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the APAC chemicals and petrochemicals sector will experience a significant rise in the demand for energy and chemicals due to growing urbanization and industrialization. Buy Sample Report.
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- aeSolutions
- Applied Control Engineering Inc.
- Audubon Field Solutions LLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- GIL Automations Ltd.
- Giza Systems SAE 66.13
- HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Matrix Technologies Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market Scope in the Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 635.73 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.04
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., aeSolutions, Applied Control Engineering Inc., Audubon Field Soluons LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., GIL Automations Ltd., Giza Systems SAE 66.13, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Matrix Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Puffer-Sweiven LP, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Total Safety U.S Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
Share this article