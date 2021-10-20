USD 637.40 Million Growth in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

The on-premise LIMS segment is expected to be the leading segment based on deployment in the global market during the forecast period.

Rise in chronic diseases and aging population is one of the major trends in the market.

Growing at a CAGR of 10.04%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 637.40 million .

Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Autoscribe Informatics, Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Adherence to compliance and government regulations is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the increasing data security and privacy concerns restraints the market growth.

The North America region will contribute 39% of market growth.

View market snapshot before purchasing to get insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Autoscribe Informatics, Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The adherence to compliance and government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this laboratory information management system (LIMS) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise LIMS



Cloud-based LIMS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market report covers the following areas:

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory information management system (LIMS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory information management system (LIMS) market vendors

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 637.40 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Autoscribe Informatics, Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

