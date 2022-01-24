USD 64.44 billion Growth in CDMO Market by 2025 | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

The CDMO market has been categorized as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. Technavio's market research report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the growth of the CDMO market during the forecast period.

CDMO Market Highlights:

Growth potential (2020-2025): USD 64.44 billion

CAGR: Accelerating at 11.12%.

Accelerating at 11.12%. Year-over-year growth: 9.45%

CDMO Market: Major regions and key countries:

North America (US)

(US) Europe (UK and Germany )

(UK and ) APAC ( China and Japan )

and ) South America

MEA

CDMO Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

Almac Group Ltd., Apollo 5 GmbH, Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the key vendors operating in the CDMO market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Almac Group Ltd. - The company offers an extensive range of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally.

The company offers an extensive range of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally. Apollo 5 GmbH - The company offers development and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

The company offers development and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Catalent Inc. - The company offers CDMO integrated solutions to help life science innovators develop and launch successful pharmaceuticals, biologics, and consumer health products.

CDMO Market: Segmentation

Product: By product, the CDMO market has been classified into small molecules and biologics segments. The small molecules segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing applications of small molecules for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, will result in a rise in their demand during the forecast period.

By product, the CDMO market has been classified into small molecules and biologics segments. The will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing applications of small molecules for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, will result in a rise in their demand during the forecast period. Geography: By geography, the CDMO market has been classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for CDMO in North America . Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America . The increase in the number of people with chronic diseases in countries such as the US and Canada will drive the CDMO market growth in North America during the forecast period.

CDMO Market: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the CDMO market covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting the market growth.

