USD 64.51 Bn growth in Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market, Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model - Technavio

Aug 10, 2022, 01:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market, operating under information technology. The latest report estimates the market size to register an incremental growth of USD 64.51 billion, at a CAGR of 10.34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson are among some of the major market participants.
The rising adoption of cloud-based managed security services (MSS) has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the Lack of IT security professionals might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.
Based on geographic segmentation, Over 37% of the markets originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, small and medium enterprises led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
- End-user
- Small And Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The managed IT infrastructure services market report covers the following areas:
- Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Size
- Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Trends
- Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for low-cost IT infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist managed its infrastructure services market growth during the next five years
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the managed infrastructure services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of managed infrastructure services market, vendors
Middle Office Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: the middle office outsourcing market share is expected to increase to USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87%.
Identity as a Service Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The identity as a service market share is expected to increase by USD 6.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.98%.
|
Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 64.51 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.75
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Toshiba Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and Xerox Holdings Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
