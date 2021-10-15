USD 642.89 mn growth in Industrial Food Dryer Market | Increase in demand for Freeze Drying Equipment to Accelerate Market Demand | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 15, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food dryer market is set to grow by USD 642.89 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies an increase in demand for freeze-drying equipment in food processing as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, 39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe with UK and Germany emerging as the key contributing economies.
The industrial food dryer market analysis includes Product segment and Geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The industrial food dryer market covers the following areas:
Industrial Food Dryer Market Sizing
Industrial Food Dryer Market Forecast
Industrial Food Dryer Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agridry Dryers Pty Ltd.
- Andritz AG
- Binder and Theilen Dehydration GmbH and Co. KG
- Bucher Industries AG
- Buhler AG
- California Pellet Mill
- Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc.
- GEA Group AG
- HEINKEL Process Technology GmbH
|
Industrial Food Dryer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.86%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 642.89 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.74
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agridry Dryers Pty Ltd., Andritz AG, Binder and Theilen Dehydration GmbH and Co. KG, Bucher Industries AG, Buhler AG, California Pellet Mill, Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc., GEA Group AG, and HEINKEL Process Technology GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
