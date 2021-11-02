USD 659.38 Bn growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market | Featuring key vendors including Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. among others | Technavio

Factors such as technological developments and the exponential growth of internet-connected and operated devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The internet of things market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

Internet of Things Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Industrial



Retail



Healthcare



ICT



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for IoT from the industrial end-user segment. The need for smoother manufacturing floor operations with limited number of workers is driving the adoption IoT among industrial end-users. In terms of region, APAC will present significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Increasing expenditure on infrastructure development by governments in countries such as India, China, and the Philippines and the proliferation of smart cities are contributing to the growth of IoT market in APAC.

Internet of Things Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the internet of things market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, and Siemens AG.

The rise in industrial automation is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as lack of awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments may threaten the growth of the market.

Internet of Things Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist internet of things market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the internet of things market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the internet of things market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the internet of things market vendors

Internet of Things Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 695.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Norway, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

