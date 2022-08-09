USD 664.52 Mn growth in Rice Cakes Market, Increasing demand for healthier snack varieties - Technavio

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks, Grainic, JOY SNACKS LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO SRO, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, Superfit India, and Vital Health Foods are some of the major market participants.

The emergence of private label brands, growing retail landscape, rising urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles will offer immense growth opportunities. Natural disasters and adverse weather conditions are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this rice cakes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Rice Cakes Market Segmentation

Type

Brown Rice Cakes



White Rice Cakes



Other Rice Cakes

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

APAC will account for 52% of market growth. The two biggest markets for rice cakes in APAC are China and India. This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The rising popularity of snacking in between meals, alterations in lifestyles, and the broad availability of rice cakes will all contribute to the growth of the APAC rice cake market over the forecast period.

Rice Cakes Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rice cakes market report covers the following areas:

Rice Cakes Market Size

Rice Cakes Market Trends

Rice Cakes Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the Rice Cakes Market's growth during the next few years.

Rice Cakes Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist rice cakes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rice cakes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rice cakes market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East , and Africa

, , , and the , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rice cakes market vendors

Rice Cakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 664.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks, Grainic, JOY SNACKS LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO SRO, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, Superfit India, and Vital Health Foods Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

