USD 664.52 Mn growth in Rice Cakes Market, Increasing demand for healthier snack varieties - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rice Cakes Market report by Type (Brown rice cakes, White rice cakes, and other rice cakes) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's offering. As per the market report, the rice cakes market size is expected to reach a value of USD 664.52 million during 2021-2026.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks, Grainic, JOY SNACKS LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO SRO, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, Superfit India, and Vital Health Foods are some of the major market participants.
The emergence of private label brands, growing retail landscape, rising urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles will offer immense growth opportunities. Natural disasters and adverse weather conditions are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this rice cakes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.
The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Rice Cakes Market Segmentation
- Type
- Brown Rice Cakes
- White Rice Cakes
- Other Rice Cakes
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
APAC will account for 52% of market growth. The two biggest markets for rice cakes in APAC are China and India. This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The rising popularity of snacking in between meals, alterations in lifestyles, and the broad availability of rice cakes will all contribute to the growth of the APAC rice cake market over the forecast period.
Rice Cakes Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rice cakes market report covers the following areas:
- Rice Cakes Market Size
- Rice Cakes Market Trends
- Rice Cakes Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the Rice Cakes Market's growth during the next few years.
Rice Cakes Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rice cakes market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the rice cakes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rice cakes market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rice cakes market vendors
|
Rice Cakes Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 664.52 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.13
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks, Grainic, JOY SNACKS LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO SRO, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, Superfit India, and Vital Health Foods
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Brown rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Brown rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Brown rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Brown rice cakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Brown rice cakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 White rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on White rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on White rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on White rice cakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on White rice cakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Other rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Other rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Other rice cakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other rice cakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart of South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart of the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview of factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Element Snacks
- Exhibit 93: Element Snacks - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Element Snacks - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Element Snacks - Key offerings
- 10.4 Grain
- Exhibit 96: Grain - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Grainic - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Grainic - Key offerings
- 10.5 JOY SNACKS LLC
- Exhibit 99: JOY SNACKS LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 100: JOY SNACKS LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: JOY SNACKS LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Lundberg Family Farms
- Exhibit 102: Lundberg Family Farms - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Lundberg Family Farms - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Lundberg Family Farms - Key offerings
- 10.7 PepsiCo Inc.
- Exhibit 105: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 108: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 RACIO sro
- Exhibit 110: RACIO sro - Overview
- Exhibit 111: RACIO sro - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: RACIO sro - Key offerings
- 10.9 Ricegrowers Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Ricegrowers Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Ricegrowers Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Ricegrowers Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 SanoRice Holding BV
- Exhibit 116: SanoRice Holding BV - Overview
- Exhibit 117: SanoRice Holding BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: SanoRice Holding BV - Key offerings
- 10.11 Superfit India
- Exhibit 119: Superfit India - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Superfit India - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Superfit India - Key offerings
- 10.12 Vital Health Foods
- Exhibit 122: Vital Health Foods - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Vital Health Foods - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Vital Health Foods - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
